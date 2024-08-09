Nollywood actor Francis Duru loses 15-year-old son

Nollywood veteran actor, Francis Duru has lost his son, Ifeanyi Duru.

The veteran Nollywood actor took to his Instagram page @officalfrancisduru on Thursday to announce the death of his son.

According to him, Ifeanyi, who he described as “champ” and a “lion”, fought for his life as a lion.

He assured his late son that he would forever love him “even in death”.

Duru wrote: “My champ! My lion, you fought like a lion. If this is the way He wants it, so be it, I still judge you faithful.

“Ifeanyi my champ….I will miss you son….I will forever love you….Rest in peace son…rest….I give you thanks Lord!”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Duru celebrated Ifeanyi’s 15th birthday in December 2023.

