Bungwun Bege, a Deputy Director and Desk officer for fertilizer distribution in the State’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Kaduna.

Bege said the state government had entered into an agreement with two companies, Flour Mills and TAK Fertilizer, as the major suppliers of the commodity to farmers in the state.

He said each of the companies had agreed to deliver 5,000 metric tons at the initial stage to farmers at government approved rate of N5, 500 per 50kg bag, “and so far, there is no price increment of the product by the suppliers”.

According to him, the suppliers have faced glut during the 2018 crop se, ason because they oversupplied the commodity to farmers in the state.

Bege said there was no scarcity of the commodity in the state, saying “Flour Mills has five trucks while TAK has two trucks of 600/50kg bags in State Government stores in each of the 23 local government areas in the state.

He said: “While farmers in some local governments have bought up to 19 trucksothers are yet to buy up two trucks, as they buy according to their needs.”

Bege added that so far, the ministry was yet to receive any complain of either scarcity or hike on the price of the commodity from farmers in any part of the state.