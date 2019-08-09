The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation says it is working out modalities to partner the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers to build condensate refineries.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, made the disclosure in a statement issued by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, the spokesman for the corporation, in Abuja on Thursday.

A condensate splinter refinery is a simple refinery designed to handle light crude.

Kyari dropped the hint when he received the national executives of the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers, led by its President, Onochie Anyaoku.

He said the idea was part of efforts to make Nigeria a net exporter of refined petroleum products.

He added that the corporation was willing to tap from the abundant expertise and experiences of the Chemical Society in order to ramp up the refining capacity of the country.

He said: “We will keep the flag flying and take the NNPC to the next level by delivering value to the Nigerian people.

“The NNPC Group is willing and ready to work with NSChE to ensure that the corporation remains a going concern. We look forward to every support that we can get from you.”

Kyari promised that NNPC would collaborate with the society to build skilled workforce for the corporation and the entire country through capacity building workshops and seminars.

Earlier, Anyaoku congratulated Kyari on his appointment and assured him and his management of the society’s support to confront the enormous challenges facing the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry.

He said: “It is therefore appropriate, that we seek ways to support your group not just to heighten awareness of numerous NNPC’s achievements, but also to find a suitable framework to leverage your efforts.”