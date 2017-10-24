NLC committee on restructuring submits report

The Nigeria Labour Congress Committee on restructuring of the country on Tuesday submitted its report to the national body of the union.

Ibrahim Khaleel, the Chairman of the committee, who led other members to submit the report, said the committee worked assiduously to arrive at the final report.

He added that the report when unveiled would serve the interest of the Nigerian workers.

Khaleel said the NLC was concern about the issue of restructuring, adding that it would not fold its arms while stakeholders discuss restructuring without the input of the workers’ union.

He said it was not yet time for the content of the report to be made public, adding that the union must go through the processes, hence the need to submit it to the leadership of the union.

Ayuba Wabba, the NLC President, who received the report, said that the committee was saddled with the responsibility of collating positions on issues arising from restructuring across the work force in the country.

Wabba expressed appreciation to the members of the committee for working within time the frame to produce the report.

According to him, the issue of restructuring necessitated the constitution of the committee, to present the working class perspective on the issue of restructuring and devolution of power.

Wabba said: “Nigerian workers will be happy with the outcome of this report and this is what they will canvass as their position on restructuring.”

He said that the report and the position of NLC would be made available after due consideration by all stakeholders.