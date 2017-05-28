Nigerian-German Business Association gets new DG

LATEST NEWS:
NGBA-Nigerian-German-Business-Association.png
The emergence of the new DG was contained in a statement by the President of the NGBA, Folabi Esan

Gbenga Adebija has emerged as the Director General of the Nigerian-German Business Association.

The emergence of the new DG was contained in a statement by the President of the NGBA, Folabi Esan.

Esan said Adebija’s tenure began with effect from June 1, 2017.

Adebija was until his appointment President & CEO of Business in Nigeria as well as Managing Director & Chief Executive of Ashton & Layton Limited.

He also held various leadership roles at local, regional and global levels at Cadbury Schweppes, where he worked between 1993 and 2007.

During his career at Cadbury Schweppes, Adebija led many organizational initiatives in areas such as Human Resources, Administration, Corporate Strategy, Marketing, Business Development and Organizational Branding for the Europe, Middle East and Africa operations of the company.

In 2003, he won the AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE, the highest and most prestigious Award in Cadbury, for consistently excellent performance over a period of 10 years and was a key member of THE BEST PERFORMING TEAM in 2002.

Adebija is also a recipient of numerous local and international awards, including the prestigious Global Brand Excellence Award in 2015 conferred by the World Brand Congress in Singapore.

He also worked for the Federal Government of Nigeria providing support in the areas of Organizational Communication, Operational Integration and Strategic Planning.

Adebija is an alumnus of University of London, University of Ilorin, Nigeria Institute of Journalism and the Lagos Business School.

Adebija has an impressive professional profile and is widely respected across the public, private and civic sectors within and outside Nigeria.

He has consulted for international organizations such as DFID/UKAID, Ribbon Rouge (Canada), ENABLE and Adam Smith International.

Esan said of Adebija’s appointment: “I am confident that Gbenga Adebija will provide the dynamic and visionary leadership needed to steer the NGBA to greater successes in the years to come.

“Please join me in welcoming Gbenga Adebija to the NGBA and I trust that he will enjoy the fullest support from all members.”


