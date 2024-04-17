Nigeria Police Awards and Commendation: Full list of winners

The full list of winners of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendation has been obtained by The Eagle Online.

The Nigeria Police Awards and Commendation ceremony was held in Abuja on Monday to reward excelling policemen.

While the Commissioner, Rivers State Police Command, CP Olatunji Disu, emerged as the CP of the Year, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Police Command, Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, emerged the PRO of the Year.

Full list of the award winners:

1. CSP Odeyeyiwa Oladimeji – Crime Buster of the Year

2. Grade III Alabi Kayode – Traffic Warden of the Year

3. Corporal Abbey Yetunde – Police Sportsman of the Year

4. CP Muhammed Gumel – Community Policing Advocate of the Year

5. SP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa Kano State PPRO) – Police Public Relations Officer of the Year

6. ACP Dere Olalekan (Medical Officer, Ondo State Command) – Police Medical Personnel of the Year

7. ASP Nnamdi Egbunike – Cyber Crime Buster of the Year

8. SP Kasumu Oluropo – Investigator of the Year

9. Inspector Onyia Everistus (State Criminal Investigation Department, Enugu Command) – Detective of the Year

10. Patrol Team from 40 PMF (Taraba Command) – Patrol Team of the Year

11. CSP Shaba Aliyu – Divisional Police Officer of the Year

12 ACP Muhammad Musa – Area Commander of the Year

13. ASP Madaki Emmanuel – Police Legal Officer of the Year

14. SP Elaigwu Augustine (Commander, Counter-Insurgency/Joint Operation FOB, Aguata Anambra Command) – Award For Gallantry

15. SP Idris Ibrahim, SP Okoi Iferi (Counter Intelligence Unit) – Award For Integrity

16. CP Olatunji Disu – Commissioner of Police of the Year.