Dr Andy Osakwe, Convener, Summit Bible Church, Abuja, has said that Nigeria is not a failed project, contrary to the erroneous belief in some quarters.

He also urged the youth not to lose hope but look inward for the potential to change the present narratives in Nigeria.

Osakwe gave the charge at the “This Generation 2019 Conference” held in Abuja on Saturday.

He said that the conference, with the theme: “Taking Responsibility, Disrupting the Narratives”, was aimed at mobilising Nigerians into the actions and activities required to make the country one of the greatest nations in the world.

He said: “We have come to deliberate on the best methods for repairing the broken institutions, restoring national conscience and dignity, harnessing resources and governing our nation.

“We cannot continue pointing fingers at the leaders while overlooking the fact that they are the products of the people.

“We must now take responsibility for the future that we desire for Nigeria and the conditions that we want to hand over to the upcoming generation.

“We must give the Nigerian youth hope that the country is not a failed project; that there are yet untapped potential that can enhance Nigeria’s greatness.”

Osakwe said that the solution to the myriad of challenges currently confronting the country was in the hands of the youth.

He said: “There is greatness in Nigeria and that greatness lies in the mind of the youth. We don’t want them to be misled or go astray because of the wrong examples they have been seeing.

“We are here to get the youth, not necessarily to look up to certain people who probably will not have the capacity to help them, but to look inward.

“We have a desire for productivity and we can make it work. The more we give the youth opportunity to thrive, the more we save our nation from chaos.

“Once you are able to reconnect a person to his purpose, it brings a drive and gives him the momentum to forge ahead, but when a person’s life doesn’t have a meaning, depression sets in and life becomes meaningless and suicide could be contemplated.”

Grace Jerry, Executive Director, Inclusive Friends, said for a positive change to happen, Nigerians must arise and face the challenges.

He urged the youth to start the change from their little space rather than waiting for million to start big.

Ommo Clark, Chief Executive Officer, IBEZ, urged the youth to take positive advantage of the social media.

Clark said: “The things happening on social media today are disheartening but youths can take advantage of their social media platforms to market and sell their products.

“They can turn those idle times they waste on irrelevant issues into money and become more responsible in the society.”