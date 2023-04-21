Nigeria Army 6 Division gets new GOC

Major General Jamal Abdussalam has been appointed as the new General Officer Commanding of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Division’s spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Iweha Ikedichi, on Thursday confirmed the development in a statement.

The statement issued in Port Harcourt said Abdussalam would command Army formations and units in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States.

The new GOC replaces Major General Olufemi Oluyede, who was redeployed to Army Headquarters as Director, Directorate of Inspection and Compliance, Office of the Chief of Army Staff.

Speaking at the handover and takeover ceremony, Oluyede thanked officers and men of the division for their support and cooperation that led to several successes achieved within the division.

He pleaded with the commanders of brigades, formations and units and soldiers under the division to support and cooperate with the new GOC.

On his part, the new GOC pledged to consolidate on the successes recorded under his predecessor as well as ensure that the basic principles of soldering were strictly adhered to.

“However, threats to personnel, equipment and location will not be condoned,” he said.

