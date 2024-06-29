NGO trains Akwa Ibom students on success, leadership skills

A nongovernmental organisation, Edoho Wellspring Foundation has trained students of Government Secondary Afaha Eket and Girls High school, Ikot Ibiok, Eket in Akwa Ibom state on leadership and success skills.

The training is first in the series of mentorship and leadership interventions by the NGO aimed at boosting the confidence and capacity of students to succeed in their future chosen careers.

Tagged: “Believe,” the President of the Foundation, Sam Edoho, explained that the idea is to prepare their minds to make impact in their generation and gain global relevance.

Edoho, a former Senior Special Assistant on Brand Management and Marketing to the Akwa Ibom State Government, said he intends to extend his humaneness to secondary school students in the state through youth leadership and mentorship series.

“We must never lose our sense of humanity. We are human beings and for us to get to where we are today, we got help from different sources and the only thing we can do is to help others and support them. That for me is enough motivation which is the reason we are into this.

“In terms of measuring the impact of this event, we are already getting feedbacks because this is a pilot scheme. Some people have come to us requesting we repeat the event. Some others have indicated interest to be resource persons.

“The students are even telling us that the event is first of its kind. Our intention is to take learning from this outing so that we can know what we have done today and what we are going to do next.

“Edoho Wellspring Foundation is an offshoot of Sam Edoho Foundation which has existed for 20 years. In the last 20 years, we have been supporting education through the provision of infrastructure, educational materials and content.

“We have also offered scholarships from primary school level to higher institutions. We have also supported people to grow their businesses by giving them grants. Now that we have registered with the Corporate Affairs, we hope to expand the scope to include provision of health care facilities and free medical care,” Edoho said

Students by trained by a different set of outstanding personalities who are worthy models in the society including Iniobong Akpan, MD/CEO of Media Mall Eket, and Ndueso Young, a serial entrepreneur and celebrity author who hosted former Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo in her family house in Eket few years ago.

The organization empowered the students with scholarships, mentorship deals, free lunch, certificates of participation and branded exercise books.