Six killed, 15 injured in Borno suicide attack

No fewer than six people have been killed with 15 others injured in a suicide attack in Gwoza, Borno.

Tragedy struck when the suicide bomber detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) in Gwoza town.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the attack occurred at a busy motor park known as Marrarraban Gwoza.

Borno State Commissioner of Police, Yusuf Lawal, confirmed the attack saying that the attack was carried out by a female suicide bomber.

Lawal said that he was informed by the Divisional Police Officer in Gwoza, that at least six people were killed with 15 others evacuated to the hospital.

An eye witness who identify himself as Buba, told NAN that the suicide bomber targeted a wedding ceremony.

Buba said that the attack shattered the joy and celebration of the special day, leaving families and loved ones in mourning.

Muhammed Kasim, another witness, said that the attack happened around 1:30pm.

“We heard a very loud sound of explosive, accompanied with dust; then we saw bodies on the ground.

He said that several victims were evacuated to the hospital while security agencies were deployed to sanitise the area.