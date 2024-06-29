Akwa Ibom NMA resolves leadership crisis

Peace has finally returned to the Nigeria Medical Association following an amicable resolution of the leadership crisis that ousted the state chairman, Professor Emem Abraham and her deputy, Dr. Aniekan Etuk.

Prof Abraham told journalists during a press briefing on Saturday that the National Executive Council of the association had intervened to end the crisis.

Recall that the chairman and vice chairman of the NMA Akwa Ibom State, Prof. Abraham and Dr. Utuk respectively, were said to have been impeached for gross misconduct, high-handedness and misappropriation of funds.

The impeachment of the duo according to the report, occurred during an Ordinary General Congress, at the NMA Secretariat, Kilometre 8 Nwaniba road, Uyo.

A motion for impeachment was nominated, seconded, and voted for by 71 members present at the Congress and the Secretary of the association, Dr. Usenobong Morgan Akpan was voted in as Acting Chairman after the motion was nominated and accepted by Congress even as the decision was ratified by the vote of 61 in favour against 13.

Giving an update on the crisis at the officers’ mess along Udo Udoma Avenue, she described the situation as unfortunate, saying it was an outcome of false allegations by a person who desired powers but through the backdoor.

He expressed appreciation to the national executive of NMA for the prompt intervention that has brought calm to the state chapter.

“Recall that about three weeks ago, there was news everywhere about the purported impeachment of the Chairman and Vice Chairman of NMA Akwa Ibom State, over unimaginable and completely false allegations.

“I want to inform you today that the national body of our association constituted a high-powered delegation led by the 1st Vice President to the state for a fact-finding mission. The delegation met with all the parties involved in the crisis and other concerned parties and elders in the State NMA. They gathered sufficient information for three days.

“They went back and the national body had a deliberation and came up with unbiased resolutions that vindicated me and my leadership.

“Gentlemen of the press, I am still the Chairman of NMA Akwa Ibom State. Dr Aniekan Utuk remains the Vice Chairman. The National body did not only affirm that, they also passed a vote of confidence on me and my leadership.

“I know you would want to know the other part of the resolutions; the suspension of the Secretary was lifted. Rather, he was referred to the disciplinary committee, which was set up by the State Executive Committee.

“Other members were also referred to the State Disciplinary Committee, while the other member was issued a warning,” the chairman reported.

She disclosed that preparation for the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will culminate in election of new officers to serve in 2024-2026 NMA year is at top gear.

Prof. Abraham mentioned that Congress under her leadership had already constituted an Electoral Committee as well as the AGM committee and both are working tirelessly to ensure the success of the two events.

“I thank the Almighty God that all the allegations against me have been verified to be baseless, false, and of no consequences. It was only the figment of imagination of those who wanted to grab power through the backdoor,” she noted.

Peter Ekpe, Uyo