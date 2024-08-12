NFF pay tributes to late Sam Okwaraji

The Nigeria Football Federation has paid glowing tributes to former Super Eagles’ midfielder, late Samuel Okwaraji.

He died 33 years ago in the 77th minute of a World Cup qualifier against Angola at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Okwaraji died from congestive heart failure.

In a post to commemorate the demise of the midfield maestro, the NFF on its X handle said: “Today like every 12th August since 1989, we remember Samuel Okwaraji who tragically passed on while playing a FIFA World Cup Qualifier vs Angola.

“Sam displayed high patriotism while playing for Nigeria, an example that is still relevant in the Nigeria of today.”

Aside from being a professional footballer, Okwaraji was a qualified lawyer who had a Masters degree in International Law from the Pontifical Lateran University of Rome.

