NFF mourns passing of Chairman of House of Reps Committee on Sports, Hon. Ekene Adams

The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed utmost sorrow and grief over the demise on Tuesday, 16th July 2024, of the Chairman of House of Representatives’ Committee on Youth and Sports, Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams.



Adams reportedly passed on in the early hours of the day after prolonged illness.



President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, in a letter he personally signed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, extolled the virtues of the late Hon. Adams, saying the deceased was “the leader of a very important committee in the House of Representatives and a man who was very much alive to his duties, tasks, assignments, obligations and responsibilities.



“As someone who has worked in football all his life, contributing his quota to the development of the game on the domestic front, Hon Ekene Abubakar Adams was well-known to the entire football fraternity, and it was no surprise that he was very keen on further development of the game of football in the country while he served as Chairman of the House Committee on Youth and Sports Development.

Also Read:

“From serving and excelling as General Manager of Kada Stars Football Club of Kaduna to serving and accomplishing great things as General Manager of Remo Stars Football Club of Ikenne, to his glorious political sojourn that ended with Chairmanship of one of the most important committees in Nigeria’s Parliament, the late Hon. Adams surely left his bold and indelible footprints in the sands of time, and departed with a legacy of distinguished service to the football industry and to the country’s legislative chambers.



“We all loved him, but God Almighty loves him much more. Rather than be thrown into dejection and sorrow, we must endeavour to celebrate Hon. Adams’ fruitful and fulfilled existence here on planet Earth.”



Gusau thereafter paid a condolence visit to the house of the late Hon. Adams, where he met with his mother and wife.

Post Views: 0