New pump price of petrol worrisome, unfair – NECA D-G

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association says the new hike in pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, is worrisome and unfair.

Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General of NECA, said this in a statement in reaction to the new hike in pump price of petrol.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited had said that with effect from September 3, there will be a new pump price for petrol.

According to Oyerinde, the new pump price of petrol is not only worrisome but also unfair.

He said: “We had expected that the government will leverage on the momentum created by the completion of the Dangote refinery and the planned commencement of operation of the Port-Harcourt refinery.

“This is in order to clear the obvious self-inflicted pain on Nigerians and progressively reduce the pump price of petrol. This seems not to be the case.

“This new pump price could be seen as making Nigerians to pay for the crass inefficiency in the NNPCL.”

Oyerinde said that rather than address the fundamentals that have made Nigeria a net importer of petrol, even when the country has four refineries, the government has continued to inflict pain on Nigerians.

According to him, the government is, inadvertently, contributing to the increase in cost of doing business.

He said: “We advise that government should have a rethink and do all that is necessary to address the continuous impoverishment of Nigerians and incapacitation of organised businesses.”

