Need to imbibe tenets of democracy in Nigeria, by Aondover Eric Msughter

As the country celebrates her democracy day on May 29, 2018, it is imperative to ensure that the tenets that come with democracy are strikingly put into cognizance and not in the other way round. This is so because Nigeria is practicing democracy but it is not willing to adhere to the tenets that come with it.

The dominance and prevalence of democracy as a popular form of government cannot be isolated from man’s inalienable right to freedom in its various ramifications which democracy espouses as a culture. Today, democracy in Nigeria is seriously taking a different dimension which is really becoming a source of worry. In Nigeria today, the essence of democracy and political governance including media being an agent of social change as well as how democracy should be practiced have been arrested over the years.

Democracy is a system of government that enables people to have a say, it is a system of government that allows people to exercise their franchise without fear. It is not a system of government where people seize power through the barrel of guns the way it is in Nigeria. The country should not only advocate and celebrate democracy day, but should look towards inculcating the tenets of democracy.

I think this is the more reason why a French philosopher Roseau articulated that democracy is base on social trust, a government and political system whose legitimacy is based on trust especially on the general well being of the electorates. In a democratic system of government, the power lies with the electorates but in Nigeria, the opposite seems to be the case. Democracy is a popular representation by a few, for participation by all, in the governance of state affairs. By and large, democracy should be seen in totality and naked practice.

Truly speaking, Nigeria needs a participatory democracy, which thrives best in a climate where freedom creates room for dialogue and all voices-concordant and discordant-are heard. Where dialogue is enabled and enhanced through the media, the needs and desire of a diverse population are easily crystallized positively into a governing consensus that adds value. As gleaned above, freedom of speech is a precondition for true democracy and consensus which leads citizens into an open discussion of national issues without fear and intimidation.

In short, freedom and true democracy is achieved when the citizens are empowered in every sense, economically, politically and socially. With the continued deprivation and negligence of the citizen’s pride, democracy is said to be misused. Without an ideal system of democracy in a country, independence can simply be a neo-colonialism, where few benefit while the rest of the masses are left in the home of penury.

The media are indispensable agents of change in the democratic process given the expensive freedom and space embedded in the prevailing democratic culture. Nigeria’s transition from military rule to democracy has over the years remained chequered, with intermittent and often apocalyptic mostly occasioned by breakdown of dialogue and democracy threatening. The media must also follow imperative ways for enabling of democratic dialogue in Nigeria. With this, the strength of democracy will fully be embraced without the question of whether the country is practicing democracy or not.

One of the major issues bedeviling democracy in Nigeria is the nagging concept of political godfathers in the various political parties in Nigeria. The concept of godfatherism and absence of the rule of law are indeed affecting the success of democracy in this country. Thus, if all the political actors and players adhere strictly to the rule of law, we would not be having issues of dictatorial acts or problems with the so called Nigerian democracy.

Democracy in Nigeria must not remain a game theory where the masses or the electorates are deceived by Nigerian leaders. Nigerian leaders must stop hiding under the wings of democracy in order to perpetrate evil and seize power through the barrel of guns. In fact, Nigeria needs to redefine democracy and have a new practice of it. We need to see a true democracy in Nigeria. In the words of Wole Soyinka, “let’s say there are prospects for a new Nigeria, but I don’t think we have a new Nigeria yet”.