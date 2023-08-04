NDIC trains students on financial literacy 

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has conducted a financial literacy training for secondary school students in Plateau to enhance their monetary decision.

NDIC Public Affairs Manager, Alfred Ijah, said that training which took place Friday in Jos was part of NDIC Corporate Social Responsible (CSR).

Ijah said that the exercise was to encourage students to develop a mindset of saving and was carried out as part of the celebration of 2023 Financial Literacy Day.

The Deputy Manager stated that the training was also geared toward promoting financial prudence, proper budgeting habits, and sound monetary decisions among the students.

He advised the students to maximise their grasp of financial worth, the ability to make choices, investment planning, spending priorities, among other financial aspects.

Ijah explained that NDIC has been actively educating students about the value of efficient savings and money management.

READ ALSO:

NECO Registrar makes assessment visit to schools writing examinations

2023: Nigerian printers thank INEC over recognition, patronage

According to him, this year’s financial literacy training, which is the fourth in the series, has “Plan Your Money, Plant Your Future” as the theme.

Another NDIC Manager, Ms Fyafa Ashasim, underlined the importance of comprehensive understanding of personal finance, distribution of financial decisions, and carrying out financial activities.

Ashasim indicated that the aim of setting aside such a day is to foster robust financial literacy among youths, starting from their early schooling years.

Chairman, All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Christopher Ibadi, Plateau chapter, commended NDIC for collaborating consistently with the education board to enhance the students’ grasp of financial literacy.

Ibadi urged the students to clearly differentiate their wants from needs and to prioritise saving.

The ANCOPSS boss also urged them to cultivate the culture of saving, either in bank accounts or other means as a buffer for unforeseen circumstances.

“You can save for future using saving box, as a group or using bank which NDIC is there to secure for you,” he said