National Honours: Adeleke congratulates Aregbesola, Oyetola, Davido, others

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated former Governors of the state: Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola; ace musician, David Adeleke, with stage name Davido; and other indigenes of Osun State who bagged different national honours awards as conferred by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Adeleke spoke in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Sunday.

He noted that the award is a recognition of their noble and immense contributions to the growth and development of Osun State and Nigeria in general.

The Governor further noted that they have all distinguished themselves in different ways and areas to have been recognised by the President.

Governor Adeleke added that all the awardees are worthy ambassadors of the state and such Osun is proud of them all.

He said: “I sincerely congratulate all the Indigenes of Osun who bagged different national awards.

“This is indeed in recognition of their noble and immense contributions to the growth and development of Osun, as well as Nigeria.

“They have all distinguished themselves in different ways and areas to have been recognized by the President and such deserves to be celebrated.

“I must say that they all are worthy ambassadors of our dear state and as the Governor I am proud of them, Osun is proud of them.”

Recipients of the National Honours Award from Osun State include former Governors Bisi Akande, Rauf Aregbesola and Gboyega Oyetola; Senator Babajide Omoworare; David Adeleke (Davido); and Olowu of Kuta Kingdom, Oba Hammed Oyelude.