My dad not happy I removed my shirt while celebrating — Asisat Oshoala

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, has said she knows her father was not happy with her mode of celebrating after she scored a stunner in the match against host, Australia, in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Barcelona Femini FC goal getter took off her shirt to celebrate the goal, a move that earned her a yellow card.

Nigeria won the match 3-2 to qualify for the next round of the tournament with a match in hand.

Oshoala had missed the first match of the tournament following her suspension after a card in the last qualifying match.

Writing on the comments that had trailed her mode of celebration of the goal, the striker who has been to three World Cup tournaments, wrote on Instagram, accompanied with the photograph: “My dad is definitely not happy with my choice of celebration but then again, life is a collection of MOMENTS.”