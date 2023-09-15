Multi-storey building collapses in Asaba

A multiple-storey building, under construction in Asaba metropolis, Delta State has collapsed, leaving eight persons seriously injured.

It was gathered that a loud noise that could be heard in the vicinity followed the collapse, which caused apprehension in the vicinity.

It was learnt that construction workers scampered into the ever busy Nnebisi/Okpanam road in panic.

A witness, Onyinye Okenyi, a food seller, said the incident occurred around 5.30pm while workers were still working on site.

READ ALSO:

She said: “I was selling “abacha”, a local delicacy, when we heard a loud noise that could be heard as far away as ShopRite. Some people ran out to see what was happening. Many workers in panic ran into the road.Some workers were evacuated and driven away.”

She said some injured workers were taken away.

Investigation revealed that part of the front section of the building caved in.

The partial building is located by Ekumeku Road adjacent Asaba Shopping Mall. The Nation.

Located on the spot of the collapsed building was the popular Southgate Hotel which was demolished to give way to the development of the structure.