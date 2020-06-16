Chelsea have reportedly identified Nigerian star Victor Moses and five other players whom they are prepared to sell during the next transfer window.

While it has been suggested that the Blues are financially secure due to a quiet year in the market, Frank Lampard will still have to make player sales in order to accommodate new additions.

As well as Willian and Pedro leaving on a free transfer, The Sun claims that another six squad members have been made available by the club.

Of the players not out on loan, Emerson Palmieri and Michy Batshuayi are allegedly most likely to be moved on later in 2020.

The report added that Davide Zappacosta, Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko will also allowed to depart Stamford Bridge for a cut-price fee.

As well as adding Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to his squad, Lampard is keen to push through a big-money deal for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell.