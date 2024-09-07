Morocco 2025 qualifier: Eguavoen benches Osimhen, starts Boniface

African footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen will start from the bench in this afternoon’s AFCON 2025 qualifier against Benin Republic in Uyo.

However, the interim gaffer of the senior national team, Austin Eguavoen, opted for Leverkusen of Germany forward, Victor Boniface to the team’s assault.

Stanley Nwabali retained his place in goal and will get cover from team captain, William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi and Ola Aina.

Bruno Onyemaechi, Wilfred Ndidi, Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi were saddled with midfield role.

Samuel Chukwueze will join Boniface in the attack.

The tie will kick off at 5pm Nigeria time.

