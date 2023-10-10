Mohbad: Primeboy’s mother cries out for help 

The mother of late singer, MohBad’s embattled friend, Ibrahim Owodunni, popular as Primeboy, has cried out for help over the detention of her son by the Lagos State Police.

Recall MohBad was signed into the Marlian Record label owned by Naira Marley.

Following the police investigation into MohBad’s tragic death, several suspects, including the auxiliary nurse that treated him Feyisoya Ogedengbe, Sam Larry, Naira Marley, and Primeboy have been held in police custody.

The police on Friday named the auxiliary nurse who injected Mohbad as the “prime suspect” in his death.

Reacting to the development on Monday, in a viral video on social media, Primeboy’s mother begged actress Iyabo Ojo, journalist Oriyomi Hamzat and Nigerians to intervene in the matter to save her son.

She said she raised Primeboy “to be of good behaviour”, arguing that “I do not have a child that can perpetrate such an act”.

She stated, “My fellow Nigerians. My patriotic Nigerians, I am addressing this to you. I came out because of you. I beg you in the name of God have mercy on me. Iyabo Ojo, as you are going and coming, you will not experience evil. I know you always say the truth.

“Please I don’t have anything and anybody. I’m from a humble background. That’s why I taught my children how to be content with whatever they have. All mothers please stand for me. He is my first child. I don’t want to lose him.

“Do not let them use my son to settle war. Hamzat, please help me. Your children will not go missing. Ibrahim and I were also saddened by Mohbad’s death too. There is no killer in my lineage.

“That Mohbad you are talking about, once lived with me and my children. Come and ask in our area. We stayed 24 hours together. Mohbad paid for where I’m selling outside. They have used Mohbad to sadden me. Do not allow them to take away Ibrahim from me,” she said.