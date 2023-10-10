EFCC arrests two suspected internet fraudsters in musician’s residence

Operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 arrested two suspected internet fraudsters at House F10, Victoria Crest 4, Lekki, Lagos.



A statement by EFCC said the suspects: Udemba Chukwuemeka ( a.k.a Jody) and Jamal Jamiu Onasola ( a.k.a. Jamal) were arrested at the residence of a musician: John Njeng Njeng ( a.k.a Skales).

The two suspects, suspected of being involved in dating scam, described Njeng as their “mentor”. While Chukwuemeka has been in Njeng’s residence for two years, Onasola has only stayed there for few months



According to the statement, they will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.