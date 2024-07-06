Missing 19-year-old UNILAG student found

Abdulmuizz Olalekan Lawal, the 19-year-old, 200L Mechanical Engineering student of University of Lagos who has been missing for the past one week has been found.

A statement by his family said the missing undergraduate was found in good health.

The statement, which however did not elaborate on how he was found, thanked a lot of people, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, for their efforts which yielded his safe discoveryThe statement read in full, “Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah rabbil alamin.

“Our family is grateful to the Governor of Lagos State, H.E Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, all officers and men of the Lagos State Police, the Lagos State Director of the DSS and all Officers of the Service, the Authorities, staff and students of the University of Lagos, the general public and members of the press for all your efforts that culminated in the safe return of Abdulmuizz.

May the Almighty reward you all abundantly.”

