Minister decries disregard for National Gender Policy by political parties

Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen said the National Gender Policy has been flagrantly disregarded by all political parties in the country.

She said this while being featured at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Forum in Abuja.

She faulted the political parties’ nomination of candidates, leaving out women, describing it as a negation of the National Gender Policy.

She said it was wrong for the political parties to toe the path of patriarchy in their nomination of candidates.

The Minister cited the case in Adamawa, where the election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidate in Adamawa, Sen. Aishatu Ahmad, popularly known as Binani, was nullified by a court.

She said the action by the court was unacceptable, and that women would fight until Ahmad’s mandate was restored.

NAN reports that Ahmad, the Senator representing Adamawa Central, had at the state’s APC governorship primary held in May, defeating her closest rival Nuhu Ribadu, the former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, to clinch the ticket.

However, a Federal High Court in Yola, had in a judgment delivered on October 14, nullified Ahmad’s election and declared that there would be no governorship candidate for the APC in Adamawa.

Tallen, who condemned the nullification of the only woman in the country’s governorship race, expressed the commitment of the Ministry to advocate for more space for women.

She therefore urged the court to reverse the decision.

Tallen also used the opportunity to call on women in the country to vote for all women contesting for elective posts in the 2023 General Elections.

NAN





