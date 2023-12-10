Military neutralises terrorist kingpin, others in Niger airstrikes

The Nigerian Air Force Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch has eliminated a dreaded terrorist and kidnap kingpin, Yellow Jambros, and scores of other terrorists in airstrikes in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

NAF Director Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said this on Sunday.

Gabkwet, in the statement in Abuja, said the terrorists met their end while attempting to cross the Jikudna River in Galadima Kogo District, heading towards Wurukuvhi axis of Chikun LGA.

He said that Yellow Jambros and his cohorts were trailed from Zamfara State into Niger State riding 13 motorcycles along the Kaduna-Niger State border, precisely heading towards Kusasu in Shiroro, prior to the strike.

He said: “At Kusasu, five other motorcycle-riding terrorists joined Yellow Jambros’ convoy, bringing the total number of motorcycles to 18, which then headed to the bank of River Jikudna.

“At the river bank, the terrorists and their 18 motorcycles boarded a large motor-powered canoe in an attempt to cross and link up with other terrorists across the river.

“It was at this point that the authorisation to undertake a strike was given.

“The precision strike was adjudged effective as it neutralised Yellow Jambros and his colleagues, destroyed their motorcycles and sank the boat.

“Though it was unusual for terrorists riding in a convoy of 18 motorcycles to travel in broad daylight, it was apparent that Yellow Jambros and his cohorts had assumed that air strikes were suspended following the unfortunate incident at Tudun Biri in Kaduna State and wanted to exploit the perceived window of opportunity.”

The NAF spokesman said that Yellow Jambros and his cohorts had been responsible for several kidnappings and killings along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway and in several communities in Kaduna, Niger, Katsina and Zamfara States.

Gabkwet said a kidnap kingpin, known as Mohammed Sani, who was arrested by the police in Zamfara State in October 2020 for murdering over 50 of his victims due to their inability to mobilise ransom, had claimed that he worked for Yellow Jambros.

According to Gabkwet, the terrorist revealed that Yellow Jambros usually supplied him with fake military and police uniforms, guns and other weapons needed to execute his operation.