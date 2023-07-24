Medical doctor on duty abducted in Benue

828 828

Gunmen have reportedly abducted a medical doctor, Dr. Msuega Asema, in Ugbaam Council Ward, Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Witnesses said, Dr. Asema, who works at the General Hospital, Sankera in ZakiBiam town was kidnapped on Sunday at about 1pm while on duty.

The locals said that the medical doctor was abducted alongside a yet-to-be identified woman while on his way for supervision of the ongoing State Malaria Control (SMC) programme at the Family Support Programme (FSP), Uyoo.

Our correspondent learnt that people were already waiting for the doctor at the health facility where he was to attend to them.

But they were later informed that some gunmen whisked him away on the road leading to the community where the health facility is located.

The locals further disclosed that the people put a call through the doctor’s phone only for him to reply that he was in an unknown location and his eyes tied with a piece of cloth.

Spokeswoman for the police in Benue State, SP. Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, saying that investigation was ongoing.