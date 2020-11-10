The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to rid the state of cultists and hoodlums who foment trouble and threaten its peace and security.

The Command’s Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, recently gave the marching order to Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Department via Police Wireless Message that miscreants, cultists and hoodlums be sniffed out of their hideouts, arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

According to the Commissioner of Police, cultism precedes and precipitates other heinous crimes and social vices and it must be tackled headlong.

In compliance with the order, police operatives attached to Mushin Division of the command have arrested some suspected cultists that were on rampage at Moroluke/Wey Street, Mushin on November 8, 2020 at about 10pm.

The suspects arrested include Daniel Adome, m, 18; Popoola Michael, m, 20; Kayode Thomson, m, 18; and Taiwo Okiki, m, 18.

They are allegedly members of Omo Kasari Confraternity.

Similarly, due to the recent cult related crises in Ikorodu Area of Lagos State, on November 9, 2020 at about 12:15pm, a special operational team that was despatched by Odumosu, led by the Divisional Police Officer in Ipakodo, arrested some members of Aiye Confraternity, fomenting trouble in the area.

The arrested suspects include Opeyemi Oderinde, m, 19; Otubu Samson, m, 17; Otako Jeremiah, m, 16; Kayode Agoro, m, 17; Agbelusi Sunday, m, 20; Kazeem Ishola, m, 20; Olasojo Gbolahan, m, 18; Ayodele Olasunkanmi, m, 18; and Segun James, m, 21.

Items recovered from the suspects included locally-made guns, live cartridges, axes, cutlasses, charms and some other offensive weapons.

The Commissioner of Police has concluded plans to work hand in hand with the Lagos State Ministry of Justice to secure speedy trial of the suspects as the command’s Operation Say No to Cultism continues.

Odumosu recognised and appreciated the roles being played by community members in making the operations successful.

He called for more support from all and sundry in the fight against cultism and other vices in the state.

