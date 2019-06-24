Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta is the bookmakers’ favourite to become the next Newcastle boss.

It was announced on Monday afternoon that Rafael Benitez will officially leave his role at St. James’ Park on Sunday when his contract expires.

And now Arteta, who has been working with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad since 2016, is the front runner to take charge of Newcastle.

The 37-year-old has been priced at 5/1 to replace Benitez at the helm by Paddy Power.

Former Southampton manager Mark Hughes and Roy Keane are at odds of 8/1 to take over the Premier League side.

Keane left his role as Martin O’Neill’s assistant at Nottingham Forest to pursue his own management career on Sunday.

Garry Monk, who was sacked by Championship outfit Birmingham just last week, is also in the running.

Gennaro Gattuso, who left his role as AC Milan head coach at the end of May after the Rossoneri missed out on Champions League qualification, is in contention for the position at St. James Park.