Lawyers urge government to deploy technology for speedy justice delivery

Some lawyers in Lagos on Saturday urged government to deploy technology into the justice system to enable speedy dispensation of justice.

The lawyers made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria.

They stated this while reacting to the recent increment in the salaries of judicial officers.

They commended the government for the recent 300 percent increment in the salaries of judicial officials, but recommended that technology be deployed to ease the work of judicial officers, especially judges.

According to Ademola Owolabi, Principal Partner, Owolabi chambers, Lagos, the increment in the salary of judges is a step in the right direction.

“But it is not enough. Judges are a very small fraction in judicial administration. If you pay judges that much, how much are you paying the registrars and other court officials?” he queried.

Owolabi said that judges would not work effectively except court officials were equally motivated.

He suggested an across the board review of the remuneration.

Owolabi advised that the justice system should embrace the use of technology for speedy justice delivery.

He expressed displeasure on how judges spend long hours writing court proceedings on paper.

“Judges spend much time writing when we can deploy technology robust enough to do verbatim reporting in all High Courts, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court,” Owolabi said.

Julius Ayoola, Principal Partner, Ayoola chambers, expressed pleasure over the government’s effort to adhere to global practices where judicial officers were paid well.

He said that good salaries would make corruption unattractive.

“Security of emoluments would mean that no amount of money can be offered to any judicial official because he is well remunerated.

“Judicial officials, especially judges, are not spirits, they like good things just like everyone.

“They should be able to afford good homes, good cars, and affordable education for their children with their normal income,” Ayoola said.

He, however, urged the government to look towards deploying technology to the courts to ease the work of judges.

Chris Ayiyi, the Principal Partner of Ayiyi chambers, Apapa, in his opinion, commended the government for a work well done.

He added that the government should complement their efforts by employing more judges to reduce judges’ dockets.

He said that judicial officers work long hours due to a long list of cases in their dockets.

“I will also advise the government to deploy the use of technology so that judges will reduce the use of writing proceedings manually,” he said.