LASU VC admonishes new students to value admission  

The Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has admonished the newly admitted students to count themselves lucky, being among the few that sailed through the institution’s admission process.

She disclosed that out of over 40,000 applicants for admission, only 10,301 students were taking part in the matriculation for the 2022/2023 academic session of the University.

Olatunji-Bello spoke at the matriculation ceremony, at the university’s Ojo campus, Tuesday, in Lagos.

“You must count yourselves very lucky to be among the very few, of those that applied. It is on this note that I will advise you to face your studies so as not to lose the huge opportunity of getting a university education.

“In order to promote healthy competition, we have put in place a policy that guarantees 50 per cent refund of tuition fee alone to university scholars.

“This is the category of students who consistently maintain a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.50 every session” she said.

The Vice Chancellor said that in LASU, freedom often comes with equivalent obligations and boundaries, and the institution takes pride in training students for the life ahead.

“We are focused on character development of our students; this is based on the hope that when you graduate, you will contribute meaningfully to developmental discourses around the globe.

“Our objective at LASU is to produce graduates who will be catalysts to the process of transformation of the state to a greater Lagos.

“We also stress that the university under my administration has zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence.

“It informed our decision to establish the Directorate of Response and Prevention of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence” she added.

The vice chancellor advised the matriculating students not to keep silent when they were harassed or assaulted in any manner.

“If you see something, say something; show respect to your colleagues and staff in the university to make your stay successful and productive.

“Finally, I enjoin you to strive for academic excellence in all that you do. It is my prayer that at the end of your programmes, we shall come together to celebrate your graduation,”Olatunji-Bello said.

Prof Tajudeen Olumokun, Dean LASU Student Affairs, advised the students to be law abiding according to the laid down rules and regulations of the institution.