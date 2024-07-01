Lagos to unveil management information system to tackle unemployment

The Lagos State Government (LASG) on Monday said it has concluded plans for the unveiling of a Labour Management Information System to further tackle unemployment in the state.

Mrs Feyisara Alayande, the Acting Executive Secretary of Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) disclosed this at a media briefing in Lagos.

According to her, the initiative would be inaugurated at the Lagos Employment Summit scheduled for July 3, at Victoria Island, Lagos.

Alayande said the summit was aimed at creating job opportunities and employment in the state to reduce the unemployment rate.

“We are launching a labour management information system.

“It’s a system that has been in production for a year. Our focal point is making sure that anybody who needs data around employment has a place to go.

“As a job seeker or employer, we call on everyone who wants a job or who wants to hire somebody to look out for us or go to the platform -labour management information system,” she stated.

Alayande also reiterated Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment towards empowering the Small and Medium Scale Enterprise SME’s community.

“The agency had disbursed N10 billion to SMEs, trained 220,000 people in various entrepreneurial skills, and supported 500,000 businesses across various sectors in the state,” she said.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said the summit was in line with the developmental agenda of the government to create value and wealth.

Akosile said it was also to scale up businesses in the state and urged residents to key into the programme.