Lagos launches subsidised food market + List of prices, locations

The Lagos State Government has launched its promised subsidised food market across the state.
The Eagle Online recalls Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this was a way of easing the hardship on the people.
Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at a media parley, said the project, tagged: “Ounje Eko,” will see the cost of food subsidised by 25 percent at the market.
A statement on Saturday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the market kicks off on Sunday (today, March 17, 2024).
Omotoso said: “In order to prevent sharp practices and ensure the foodstuff reaches a large number of Lagosians, a voucher system will be introduced as the pilot scheme kicks off.
“Independent payment solution providers and food vendors have been identified and carefully selected to operate the process.
“They will also provide real-time data on the exercise for monitoring.
“For the purpose of transparency, prices of the items have also been listed. A 5kg bag of rice would sell for N5,325 while 1kg goes for N1,065; 5kg bag of Beans – N6,225 while 1kg would sell for N1,245. Prices of other staple food items will also be made available through various media outlets.
“The markets will be open at 27 locations in Ikeja; six in Lagos Island; nine in Ikorodu; five in Epe; and 10 in Badagry divisions.
“Mr. Governor has called on all Lagosians to cooperate with the operators at the various locations, monitor the process, and provide feedback through official channels of the Lagos State Government.”
Prices of foodstuff at the food market:
5kg bag of rice – N5,325
1kg bag of rice – N1,065
5kg bag of Beans – N6,225
1kg bag of Beans – N1,245
5kg bag of Garri – N3,975
1kg bag of Garri – N795
2kg Tomatoes – N1,800
1kg Atarodo – N1,875
1kg Tatashe – N1,275
1kg Onions – N450
1 crate of eggs – N2,700
Bread – N750
Market location
Lagos Island
Eti Osa LGA – Ikota Primary School, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ikota
Eti-Osa East LCDA – Admiralty Farmers Market: Plot 33 Admiralty way, Lekki Phase 1
Ikoyi Obalende LCDA – Old Nursing Ground, 1-9 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi
Iru Victoria Island LCDA – Victory Island Senior Secondary, School, Opposite Eko Hotel
Lagos Island LGA – Elegbata Junior High School
Lagos Island East LCDA – Lafiaji Senior Secondary School
Ikorodu
Ikorodu LGA – Ikorodu Grammar School
Igbogbo/Bayeku LCDA – Zumuratu Islamiya Grammar School, Igbogbo
Ijede LCDA – Luwasa Junior High School, ljede
Ikorodu North LCDA – Odogunyan Grammar School, Odogunyan
Ikorodu West LCDA – Cherubim and Seraphim Primary School
Imota LCDA – LGA Primary School, Imota
Kosofe LGA – St Emmanuel Primary School, Ogudu
Ikosi Isheri LCDA – Ikosi High School, Ketu
Agboyi Ketu LCDA – Comprehensive Junior High School, Agboyi Ketu
Ikeja
Agege LGA – Dairy Farm Secondary School
Orile Agege LCDA – Saka Tinubu Memorial School, Orile Agege
Ajeromi-Ifelodun – African Primary School (Close to the Secretariat)
Ifelodun LCDA – LA Primary School Layeni, beside the Layeni Police Station, Ojo Road, Ajegunle, Apapa
Alimosho LGA – Ebenezer/Egbeda Primary School, Egbeda
Mosan Okunola LCDA – Alimosho Secondary School, Alimosho
Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA – Oke Odo Primary School
Igando-Ikotun LCDA – Igando Community Grammar School, Igando
Ayobo -Ipaja LCDA – St Andrews Anglican Pry School, Church Bus Stop, Ipaja
Lagos Mainland LGA – Nawarudeen Secondary School, Cemetery Street, Ebute Metta
Yaba LCDA – Lagos City College, Sabo, Yaba
Odi Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA – Ilupeju Grammar School, Ilupeju
Oshodi-Isolo – Owoseni Primary School, Oshodi
Ejigbo LCDA – Oke Afa Snr. Secondary, Jakande Estate
Isolo LCDA – Ire Akari Senior Secondary School, Isolo
Shomolu LGA – Gbagada Comprehensive Junior High School.
Bariga LCDA – Alubarika Primary School
Surulere LGA – Lagos Progressive Primary School, Mbah Street, Surulere
Coker Aguda LCDA – Aguda Community Senior Secondary School
Itire-Ikate LCDA – Itire Ikate Primary School, Eleja
Ifako ljaiye LGA – African Church Primary School, College Road
Ojokoro LCDA – Ijaye Ojokoro High School, Ojokoro
Ikeja LGA – Tokunbo Alli Primary School, Ikeja
Ojodu LCDA – Ojodu Grammar School, Omole
Onigbongbo LCDA – Oregun Senior Secondary School
Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa – Adeyemi Bero Auditorium Premises, Alausa
Egbe -Idimu LCDA – Local Government Grammar School, Idimu
Epe
Epe LGA – St. Theresa Roman Catholic Primary School, Awolowo Way, Oke Oyinbo
Eredo LCDA – St Patrick Secondary School Eredo
Ikosi Ejinrin LCDA – Methodist primary school Agbowa
Ibeju Lekki LGA – Ibeju High School, Ibeju
Lekki LCDA – Lekki High Community High School, Lekki
Badaģry
Amuwo Odofin LGA – FESTAC Junior College
Oriade LCDA – Satellite Primary School
Apapa LGA – United Christian Primary School, Marine Beach.
Apapa lganmu LCDA) – Metropolitan Nursery and Primary School Sari – Iganmo, Orile
Badagry LGA – St. Thomas Primary School
Badagry West LCDA – APA Health Center, Opposite LA School, APA
Olorunda LCDA – Anglican Primary School Aradagun (Mosafejo)
Ojo LGA – Ojo Senior High School
Iba LCDA – Iba Housing Estate Junior Secondary School
Oto-Awori LCDA – Oto/Ijanikin Primary School.