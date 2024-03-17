Lagos launches subsidised food market + List of prices, locations

The Lagos State Government has launched its promised subsidised food market across the state.

The Eagle Online recalls Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this was a way of easing the hardship on the people.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at a media parley, said the project, tagged: “Ounje Eko,” will see the cost of food subsidised by 25 percent at the market.

A statement on Saturday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the market kicks off on Sunday (today, March 17, 2024).

Omotoso said: “In order to prevent sharp practices and ensure the foodstuff reaches a large number of Lagosians, a voucher system will be introduced as the pilot scheme kicks off.

“Independent payment solution providers and food vendors have been identified and carefully selected to operate the process.

“They will also provide real-time data on the exercise for monitoring.

“For the purpose of transparency, prices of the items have also been listed. A 5kg bag of rice would sell for N5,325 while 1kg goes for N1,065; 5kg bag of Beans – N6,225 while 1kg would sell for N1,245. Prices of other staple food items will also be made available through various media outlets.

“The markets will be open at 27 locations in Ikeja; six in Lagos Island; nine in Ikorodu; five in Epe; and 10 in Badagry divisions.

“Mr. Governor has called on all Lagosians to cooperate with the operators at the various locations, monitor the process, and provide feedback through official channels of the Lagos State Government.”

Prices of foodstuff at the food market:

5kg bag of rice – N5,325

1kg bag of rice – N1,065

5kg bag of Beans – N6,225

1kg bag of Beans – N1,245

5kg bag of Garri – N3,975

1kg bag of Garri – N795

2kg Tomatoes – N1,800

1kg Atarodo – N1,875

1kg Tatashe – N1,275

1kg Onions – N450

1 crate of eggs – N2,700

Bread – N750

Market location

Lagos Island

Eti Osa LGA – Ikota Primary School, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ikota

Eti-Osa East LCDA – Admiralty Farmers Market: Plot 33 Admiralty way, Lekki Phase 1

Ikoyi Obalende LCDA – Old Nursing Ground, 1-9 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi

Iru Victoria Island LCDA – Victory Island Senior Secondary, School, Opposite Eko Hotel

Lagos Island LGA – Elegbata Junior High School

Lagos Island East LCDA – Lafiaji Senior Secondary School

Ikorodu

Ikorodu LGA – Ikorodu Grammar School

Igbogbo/Bayeku LCDA – Zumuratu Islamiya Grammar School, Igbogbo

Ijede LCDA – Luwasa Junior High School, ljede

Ikorodu North LCDA – Odogunyan Grammar School, Odogunyan

Ikorodu West LCDA – Cherubim and Seraphim Primary School

Imota LCDA – LGA Primary School, Imota

Kosofe LGA – St Emmanuel Primary School, Ogudu

Ikosi Isheri LCDA – Ikosi High School, Ketu

Agboyi Ketu LCDA – Comprehensive Junior High School, Agboyi Ketu

Ikeja

Agege LGA – Dairy Farm Secondary School

Orile Agege LCDA – Saka Tinubu Memorial School, Orile Agege

Ajeromi-Ifelodun – African Primary School (Close to the Secretariat)

Ifelodun LCDA – LA Primary School Layeni, beside the Layeni Police Station, Ojo Road, Ajegunle, Apapa

Alimosho LGA – Ebenezer/Egbeda Primary School, Egbeda

Mosan Okunola LCDA – Alimosho Secondary School, Alimosho

Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA – Oke Odo Primary School

Igando-Ikotun LCDA – Igando Community Grammar School, Igando

Ayobo -Ipaja LCDA – St Andrews Anglican Pry School, Church Bus Stop, Ipaja

Lagos Mainland LGA – Nawarudeen Secondary School, Cemetery Street, Ebute Metta

Yaba LCDA – Lagos City College, Sabo, Yaba

Odi Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA – Ilupeju Grammar School, Ilupeju

Oshodi-Isolo – Owoseni Primary School, Oshodi

Ejigbo LCDA – Oke Afa Snr. Secondary, Jakande Estate

Isolo LCDA – Ire Akari Senior Secondary School, Isolo

Shomolu LGA – Gbagada Comprehensive Junior High School.

Bariga LCDA – Alubarika Primary School

Surulere LGA – Lagos Progressive Primary School, Mbah Street, Surulere

Coker Aguda LCDA – Aguda Community Senior Secondary School

Itire-Ikate LCDA – Itire Ikate Primary School, Eleja

Ifako ljaiye LGA – African Church Primary School, College Road

Ojokoro LCDA – Ijaye Ojokoro High School, Ojokoro

Ikeja LGA – Tokunbo Alli Primary School, Ikeja

Ojodu LCDA – Ojodu Grammar School, Omole

Onigbongbo LCDA – Oregun Senior Secondary School

Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa – Adeyemi Bero Auditorium Premises, Alausa

Egbe -Idimu LCDA – Local Government Grammar School, Idimu

Epe

Epe LGA – St. Theresa Roman Catholic Primary School, Awolowo Way, Oke Oyinbo

Eredo LCDA – St Patrick Secondary School Eredo

Ikosi Ejinrin LCDA – Methodist primary school Agbowa

Ibeju Lekki LGA – Ibeju High School, Ibeju

Lekki LCDA – Lekki High Community High School, Lekki

Badaģry

Amuwo Odofin LGA – FESTAC Junior College

Oriade LCDA – Satellite Primary School

Apapa LGA – United Christian Primary School, Marine Beach.

Apapa lganmu LCDA) – Metropolitan Nursery and Primary School Sari – Iganmo, Orile

Badagry LGA – St. Thomas Primary School

Badagry West LCDA – APA Health Center, Opposite LA School, APA

Olorunda LCDA – Anglican Primary School Aradagun (Mosafejo)

Ojo LGA – Ojo Senior High School

Iba LCDA – Iba Housing Estate Junior Secondary School

Oto-Awori LCDA – Oto/Ijanikin Primary School.