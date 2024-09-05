Lagos distributes over 8,000 eyeglasses across six districts after Phase 2 of Eko Cares healthcare initiative

The Lagos State government through its ‘Eko Cares’ initiative has successfully distributed over 8,000 eyeglasses to direct beneficiaries as part of the Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu government’s sustainable implementation of its Free Medical Outreach.

The Medical Outreach, the phase two in the series, held recently in several LGAs and LCDAs including Surulere, Apapa, Mushin, Meiran, Igbogbo-Ikorodu, Ikorodu North, and Ikotun, is aimed at mitigating the current economic challenges experienced by citizens in the state. Phase 1 of the initiative took place in April 2024.

Commenting on the intervention, Permanent Secretary, Lagos Health District 1, Dr. Funmilayo Bankole, just as other health practitioners who coordinated the different locations noted that the ‘Alaafia Eko’ is to ensure the health and wellbeing of Lagosians. “What we’re doing here is to screen Lagosians for silent killers such as hypertension, diabetes, etc., and prevent these conditions from causing complications,” she remarks.

At the end of the Phase 2 of the project, over 8,000 eyeglasses were presented freely to beneficiaries, while the initiative further served the healthcare needs of more than 19,000 patients ranging from diabetes, blood pressure, hypertension, malaria, and other infections.

The highlight of the activities was the distribution of the free eyeglasses as corrective measures for sight issues, in addition to the administering of free drugs, professional medical advisory, health insurance and treatment during the outreach to beneficiaries who are mostly the vulnerable citizens in the state.

Reacting to the initiative, the beneficiaries expressed their delight and appreciation at the kind gesture of the Lagos State Governor.

The beneficiaries from Apapa LGA were full of praise for the Governor, dedicating songs in Yoruba to Governor Sanwo-Olu, describing him as a promise keeper. Among them were Tawa Yusuf and Oloofa Bola who got free eye glasses. Others were Aremu Lateefat, Rasheed Raheem, and Saratu Ishola, who all got free drugs and medicals. They described the health initiative as a huge achievement and a big relief for them.

Another beneficiary at the Isolo outreach, Iyanu Temituro said: “The programme is excellently beautiful, organised, and the medical personnel were very approachable. I’m enjoying two medical services for stooling and blood pressure”.

On the success of the programme, Dr. Saheed Tajudeen, a volunteer at the Igbogbo, Ikorodu outreach expressed excitement with the turnout for ‘Alaafia Eko’ initiative. “Lots of people in the community don’t usually visit our Primary Health Centre, and Lagos State has deemed it fit to bring medical care to their doorsteps. This is laudable. Thank you, Governor Sanwo-Olu”, he said.

Launched in April this year by Governor Sanwo-Olu, ‘Eko Cares’ Initiatives is the umbrella signature for several poverty-alleviating campaigns by the Lagos State Government, namely: ‘Alaafia Eko’, ‘Ounje Eko’ Sunday Market, ‘Eko Fund Me’, ‘Alaafia Eko’, ‘Owo Isowo Eko’, and ‘Edinwo Owo Oko Eko’, all focused on lessening the burden of more than 500,000 Lagos households amid the current economic hardship in four critical sectors including transportation, education, health and agriculture.

‘Eko Cares’ is supervised by the Special Dispensation Advisory Committee on Social Interventions (SPEDAC), a non-partisan body set up to advise the government on the various initiatives lined up to help the poor weather the storm.

