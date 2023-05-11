Lagos announces fresh diversion of traffic

In line with the rehabilitation of the Bus Rapid Transit Corridor from Ikorodu to Stadium, the Lagos State Government says traffic will be diverted at Ogolonto Junction from May 12 to 19.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the diversion would enable seamless repairs of the failed section of the corridor.

Oladeinde said the traffic inbound Majidun and beyond from Oba Sekumade would be diverted to Agric to make a U-turn to access their desired destinations.

He said that traffic inbound Oba Sekumade from Agric would be diverted to Majidun to make a U-turn and continue their journey.

The Commissioner reaffirmed that the rehabilitation works would be carried out at night to minimise inconveniences for motorists, while traffic personnel would be deployed to ensure seamless movement.

He urged motorists to cooperate and abide by the intervention put in place to manage traffic effectively.