Lady kills 11-month-old daughter with pesticide, arrested

A lady, Sughshater Ushahemba, has been arrested by operatives of the Benue State Police Command for allegedly killing her 11-month-old baby by feeding her with pesticide.

The Information Officer of Logo Local Government Area, Paul Pevikyaa, confirmed the development to newsmen.

According to Pevikyaa, Ushahemba, who is from Mbadyul Council Ward of Logo Local Government Area of the state, allegedly killed the baby over the weekend.

He told newsmen: “The said woman is from Mbadyul Council Ward in Logo LGA.

“When she was interviewed, she said they were all in bed and at about 12:31am, the baby started having a high fever.

“She said the body was so hot to a point that she gave up in an interval of two hours.

“She claimed that the mistake she made was when day broke, she failed to inform her neighbours about what happened in the night because there is a strong belief that when you have neighbours and when you are having difficulties at night, at least you can call your neighbours to help you and they can be your witness.

“But she never did that.

“So when it was morning, she attempted to bury the 11-month-old baby.

“If it was not intentional, she would have informed the next person.

“So for her to have attempted burying the child without telling anyone, it meant she had something to hide.

“When the woman was further questioned, she confessed the real reason why she killed her child.

“According to her, she gave her the chemical that is used for the killing of grasses.”