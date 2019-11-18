Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday presented 27 new operational vehicles to the state civil service, including the State Fire Service, saying the gesture was to strengthen efficient service delivery and conducive working atmosphere.

“We present these to them to make their job easier. Civil servants are entering taxi and okada to perform their duties. That is not good enough. This will boost their performance capability. We saw that there is a need to mobilise them and make them more functional,” AbdulRazaq told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital, shortly after handing over the keys of the vehicles to the Kwara State Head of Service, Susan Modupe Oluwole.

The Governor said the government purchased the 300-litre capacity modern firefighting vehicles for the Fire Service to empower it to operate more effectively during fire outbreaks in order to save lives and properties.

“We procured these fire fighting equipment because of the safety of lives and property. It is important we safeguard lives and property. The firefighters have been selfless in what they do to the government and people of the state. So, we need to build their capacity and keep them up to the task,” he said.

AbdulRasaq said another set of fire fighting equipment have been ordered and would soon be delivered as part of the government’s effort to strengthen the capacity of the state to combat fire incident.

“Plans are underway by the Federal Government to set up Fire Training Institute in Kwara State to build capacity of fire fighting officers,” he said.

The vehicles comprised 15 Toyota Hillux vans; five Coaster Buses; five Hiace Buses; and two Hilux pick-up with fire equipment.

The vehicles are to be distributed to the office of the HOS, Kwara United Football Club; and Government House.

The HOS commended AbdulRazaq for the gesture, saying: “We have never had it so good and we assure you that we will also do more to justify the confidence.”

Kwara State Fire Service Director, Waheed Yakub, said the skytick firefighting technology is easy to use and can reach as far as 50 metres.

Yakub said: ““We are grateful to the Governor for this.

“It is a great boost for our work.

“With this new technology, we can better deliver on our mandate.

“Unlike the old one, this vehicle can penetrate anywhere and it has twice the capacity of the bigger vans.”

Present at the brief ceremony were top government functionaries, including the Chief of Staff, Adisa Logun; Commissioner-designate, Rotimi Iliasu; and some Permanent secretaries and Directors from the state civil service.