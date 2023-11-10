Kogi LG Chairman collapses, dies hours to governorship poll

The Chairman of Lokoja Local Government Council, Hon. Muhammed Danasabe Muhammed, has passed away.

According to The Nation Online, he was taken to the hospital after he collapsed in his home late on Thursday.

At around 4:30am on Friday, a hospital in the state capital, Lokoja, confirmed his death.

Muhammed was reported to have participated actively in a number of political gatherings leading up to this Saturday’s governorship poll in Kogi State.

A family source said he was rushed to Shifa Hospital, Lokoja, after he slumped in the house in the late hours of Thursday.

“Doctors confirmed him clinically dead around 4:30am on Friday,” said an anonymous family member.

The Public Relations Officer of the All Progressives Congress in Lokoja, Talba Lakwaja, confirmed the incident in a statement.

Lakwaja said: “This is to notify the general public that the remains of the Lokoja Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Mohammed Dasebe Mohammed, will be buried at Anguwan Kura burial ground 2pm immediately after jummat prayer.

“The body will depart his family house at cantonment to Lokoja Central Mosque by 1:30pm.”

The deceased was from Ward B in the cantonment area of Lokoja.

