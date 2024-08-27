Kogi: Group hails Supreme Court ruling, celebrates Ododo’s victory

The Confluence State Reform Group has expressed delight and profound satisfaction with the landmark Supreme Court judgment that resoundingly upheld the electoral victory of Governor Usman Ododo.

This watershed ruling, which unequivocally affirms the people’s choice, marks a significant milestone in restoring peace, stability, and hope in Kogi State.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the convener of CSRG, Comrade Babatunde I .Jerry, praised the judiciary for its exemplary impartiality, unwavering commitment to justice, and unshakeable integrity, stating that this decision will profoundly reinforce public confidence in the legal system. “The Supreme Court’s judgment is a resounding victory, not just for Governor Ododo, but for democracy, the rule of law, and the sanctity of the people’s will. It sends a clear and unequivocal message that the voice of the people, as expressed through the ballot, must be respected and upheld,” the chairman declared.

The CSRG extended warmest congratulations to Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, urging him to leverage this mandate to continue his tireless efforts in promoting peace, unity, and inclusive development across Kogi State.

The group said it remained steadfastly optimistic that the governor’s visionary leadership will steer the state toward unprecedented prosperity, inclusiveness, and sustainable growth.

As Kogi State emerges from this legal contest, the CSRG called on all Kogites to unite behind Governor Ododo’s administration, putting aside differences to work collectively toward achieving shared goals of progress and sustainable development.

The group reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to supporting the government in any initiatives aimed at fostering peace, stability, economic growth, and human flourishing in the state.

