The Peoples Democratic Party said on Monday that with Governor Yahaya Bello as the APC flag bearer it would easily win the November 16 governorship election in Kogi.

Bode Ogunmola, the PDP spokesman in the state, made the remark in a statement in Lokoja.

Ogunmola said the poor performance of the governor in the last three and half years and public resentment against his administration would ensure “a sweat-less victory’’ for PDP.

He said: “PDP has long been praying for the APC to make mistake of re-presenting Bello for the governorship poll.

“It is a well-known fact that the governor cannot win any local government in Kogi due to his poor performance, and the way and manner the resources of the state is being massively looted.

“His desperation to return is to save himself from going to prison over looted funds. That was why he had to spend hugely to get strong contenders disqualified.

“If he succeeds in fooling the leadership of his party and the delegates, we are confident that he cannot fool Kogi electorate who are victims of his monumental misgovernance.”

However, Kingsley Fanwo, the Director-General of Media and Publicity of the governor, assured that Bello would continue to concentrate on governance in spite of preparations for the November 16 poll.

Reacting to the PDP’s statement, Fanwo told newsmen that the governor would not bandy words as he had responded adequately to the PDP in February and March (general elections) with unprecedented defeat.

He said: “We are even stronger going into the November Governorship election. The governor won’t talk. He believes in allowing his results speak for him.”

He stressed that delivering democracy dividends to the people would continue to remain “on the front burner of the present administration”.

He added: “Governor Bello will not remove his feet from the pedals of governance and in his drive to deliver democracy dividends to the people of the state.”

Fanwo said the governor had remained “humble in victory”, saying the best way to react to the ‘stupendous victory’ at the primaries was to continue to give his best to the people.

According to him, the governor will campaign with the work he has done since taking over the mantle of leadership in the confluence state.

He said: “GYB is gradually redefining governance and politics. While others talk, he works and his work speaks for him.

“The naysayers said he was not popular and he defeated the opposition in the general elections like never before in the political history of our dear state.

“The August 29 governorship primaries in the state have again made a resounding attestation to his political credentials.

‘“In victory, he has remained humble. He has stretched an olive branch to all contestants in the primaries to join hands with him to deliver victory to the APC on November 16.

“As we continue our electioneering, our projects will continue and those completed will be commissioned.

“Governor Bello was elected to serve and he will continue to serve even into his second term in office.”

The director-general urged the people to remain steadfast in supporting Bello’s administration, assuring that they would never be disappointed.