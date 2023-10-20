Kogi 2023: Police order investigation into attack on officer



The Kogi Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha has ordered immediate investigation into an alleged attack on a Police officer in an alleged political clash in Idah Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The State Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Williams Ovye-Aya disclosed this in a press release.

He said in Lokoja, the State capital that Kogi Commissioner of Police was worried over a trending video showing the police officer seriously injured.

Onuoha, who condemned the incident, ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation Department to take the task and commence immediate investigation into the clash.

The CP reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to continue to engage the critical stakeholders in Election Security Management, to ensure a secure environment for the electoral process.

He warned: “This Command is ever determined in providing a level playing ground for all political parties as they embark on campaigns, rallies, procession, among others.

“But all would-be trouble makers who are hell bent on causing violence to undermine the credibility of the electoral process in the state should stay away from such act of face the wrath of the police.

“This is because we are in synergy with other security agencies in election security management and will not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone caught disrupting the electoral process”.