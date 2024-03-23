Kidnapper of Super Eagles player’s mum: We killed brother of man who fled with N2m ransom + Video

One of the kidnappers of Juliet Ozuruonye Kalu, the mother of Super Eagles player, Samuel Kalu, has revealed that they killed the brother of the then second-in-command of the kidnap gang for fleeing with the N2 million they received as ransom.

The suspect, who revealed this in a video seen by The Eagle Online, said she was freed after the payment of ransom.

He, however, said that the second-in-command fled with the money, adding that the leader of the gang then went with him to the house of the man and shot his brother in the stomach, which led to his death.

The Eagle Online recalls that Madam Kalu was kidnapped on February 27, 2019 and regained her freedom on March 5, 2019 after the payment of ransom.

Kalu, who plied his trade then with Bordeaux of France, had pleaded with the kidnappers not to hurt his mother.

Also Read

The Nigerian professional footballer, who plays as winger for Swiss Super League club Lausanne-Sport on loan from Watford FC, had expressed gratitude to God after her release unhurt.

The kidnap suspect also confessed to the roles he played in the kidnap of a South African returnees and another Brazil returnee.

He said he had so far taken part or witnessed the killing of four persons during their operations, including the death of the brother of the second-in-command for his sibling’s infraction.

How we kidnapped mother of Super Eagles player, Brazil and South African returnees, others – Imo kidnapper pic.twitter.com/SAhJE1Pn43 — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) March 22, 2024