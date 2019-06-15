Festus Keyamo, the Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has faulted the European Union Election Observation Mission report on Nigeria’s 2019 elections for not coming to a conclusion in its report.

Keyamo spoke shortly after the EU EOM made public its report on the elections in Abuja on Saturday.

He said: “The result reflects the overall wishes of Nigerians.

“That was the report by so many observers.

“If you are an observer, you should come to a definitive conclusion.

“Don’t be dodgy about it.

“Don’t run away from that fact because we have 120,000 polling units across the country and in all their report I don’t think they discussed at most 500 polling units.

“If you observed certain anomaly, it could not have been more than 500 or 1,000 polling units and if you do observe anomalies in those polling units, how does that substantially affect results coming from 120,000 polling units?

“So it is not enough for you discuss the anomalies.

“They must discuss the overall results coming from the entire country and whether it did reflect the wishes of the people.

“This is what we want to know because they have problems in the US elections, there are problems in the EU and even UK elections.

“For Christ sake, we need a detailed analysis to come to a definitive conclusion about the overall result of the election.”