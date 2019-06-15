Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says the economy of the state will be driven by agriculture and agriculture value chain in the next four years.

Makinde made the disclosure on Saturday while addressing the congregation at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, Eruwa, Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor and his wife, Tamunominini, were at the church to witness the wedding between Rachael Abimbola and Oluwatobi Adegoke.

The governor said the Eruwa zone, which is largely agrarian, would play a leading role in the agricultural drive of his administration.

According to Makinde, there is a farm settlement at Eruwa, which is close to 5,800 hectares, that will be given special consideration to revive the settlement.

On the ongoing rehabilitation of the Ibadan-Eruwa Road, which had been suspended before the inauguration of his administration, the governor assured the people that the project would be completed.

He said it was not going to be an abandoned project.

The governor advised the new couple, Rachael and Oluwatobi, to let their union be unique to them and never imitate any other wedded couple.

He urged the couple to have spirits of forgiveness for each other and take themselves as good friends as it would enhance peaceful and rancour free relationship.

Makinde further rejoiced with the groom’s father, Adewale Adisa, for the successful wedding of his son.

The Rev. T. I. Adegoke of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Eruwa led a prayer session for the governor, his government and for a successful tenure.