Kano lifts 24-hour curfew after tribunal verdict

The Kano State government last night lifted the 24-hour curfew it imposed on the state aftermath of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal’s judgment which sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The tribunal had on Wednesday, in its judgement, declared Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

The curfew was imposed to forestall the breakdown of law and order in the state following heightened fear of a clash among political parties’ supporters.

READ ALSO:

GOC vows to fish out killers of security agents in Imo community

We’re making efforts to rescue kidnapped corps members – NYSC DG

Reps quiz NPA over sale of 16 vessels for N156m, 45m other items at N45m

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, announced the lifting of the curfew on behalf of the state government.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Usaini Gumel, said the curfew had been lifted following a careful review of the situation by security heads in the state.

He said, “We have received directives of the state government that the 24-hour curfew has been lifted and people can go about with their normal activities in town.

“We want to use this medium to thank the good people of Kano in the last 24 hours for compliance with the directives. Of course, the good people of Kano have demonstrated concern and shown that they are peace loving individuals.

“The police will be on foot and vigilant to ensure peaceful coexistence and protection of lives and properties,” he said