Kano anti-graft agency vows to prosecute cases of corruption 

The Chairman of Kano State Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Rimingado, said the agency will not relent in exercising its constitutional powers of investigation and prosecuting corrupt cases.

Kano High Court Tuesday granted administrative bail to Bala Inuwa, former Managing Director of the Kano Agricultural Supply Company limited (KASCO).

NAN reports that the Kano anti-graft agency charged Inuwa with alleged diversion of N4 billion grant.

He is being charged alongside his son, Muhammad; his niece, Halima; Najib Muhammad, and Incorporated Trustees of the Association of Compassionate Friends.

Rimingado spoke on the agency’s determination while fielding questions on the administrative bail granted Inuwa from newsmen in Kano Tuesday.

He said that the commission had a Court of Appeal judgement that allowed it to investigate not only executive members of government agencies, but even those working in the judiciary.

“We are not deterred because we have weighty and water tight allegations against them; this was the matter that was decided by the court as far as the commission is concerned.

“We have a Court of Appeal judgement which empowers the commission to investigate not only the staff or former executive members of the Kano state executive branch of government, but even the judicial staff.

“The Court of Appeal said the commission has the powers, without even writing a letter to the CJ, to investigate a matter.

“So, as far as we are concerned, they are only postponing the evil day; nothing will stop the state from prosecuting or initiating criminal prosecution against any person, because Section 211 of the Constitution is so explicit.

“So, as far as we are concerned, we are not deterred.

“As far as we are concerned, we are on course; we will continue with our investigation and we will try as much as we can to get rid of corrupt practices to the best of our abilities,” he said.

He appealed to Kano State residents to support the commission as they always do.