Kangoexpress berths with best shipping option in Nigeria Market

It was an exciting atmosphere inside the residence of Consul-General of the United States to Nigeria on Thursday 7th November 2024 when the US Commercial Service department played host at the official launch of Kangoexpress in the serene environment of Ikoyi, Lagos, amidst fun.

The shipping company, which started operations in Nigeria a couple of months back, is making a bold statement in the industry with recommendation from the United States office of the Consulate in Nigeria describing their services of shipping items from US to Nigeria as the best option anyone can get today for business or personal items.

At the launch where stakeholders, clients and friends of the company converged, the US Consul-General, Williams B. Stevens, described the coming of Kangoexpress into the Nigerian market as the best.

According to him, “how I wish Kangoexpress had been in Nigeria since I assumed office as Consul here; they offer the best option in services and their fee is extremely cheap compared to many others. It will further grow the long business relationship between the United States and Nigeria”.

The shipping company, Kango Express Nigeria Limited, is an independently owned franchise of Kango Express Inc USA and currently operates in four other African countries including Ghana, Tanzania, Cote d’Ivoire.

While speaking at the launch, Michael Brockert who was quite enthusiastic about the berthing of Kangoexpress in Nigeria says, “I am not in any doubt that among all the countries where we presently have our franchise, Nigeria will be the best. What we presented as option for people who wanted to ship their goods or personal items can’t be matched by others. We give reliable and sustainable shipping solutions that connect our clients globally and prioritize efficiency and customer satisfaction, delivering every shipment safely and as quickly as possible”.

With its official launch, the shipping outfit is poised to provide express and inexpensive shipping services from USA to Nigeria in Consolidated Package Shipping, Direct Rapid Shipping and even assist clients to pay and get the items delivered.

Post Views: 10