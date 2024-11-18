Presidency carpets Obasanjo: You are most corrupt, lack moral right to condemn any government

Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Public Communication and Orientation, Sunday Dare, has lambasted a former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Dare in a statement on his X Platform, formerly (Twitter), described Obasanjo’s regime as the most corrupt government in the history of Nigeria.

He said that Obasanjo has no moral right to condemn any government, noting that he should apologize to Nigerians for not laying the foundational infrastructure Nigeria needed to advance.

Recall that the former military head of state, had in his keynote lecture titled, “Leadership failure and the state of corruption in Nigeria”, delivered at the Chinua Achebe leadership forum at Yale University, a coveted institution in America, opined that Nigeria is a ‘failing state’ under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s watch.

“The more the immorality and corruption of a nation, the more the nation sinks into chaos, insecurity, conflict, and disunity. The failing state status of Nigeria is confirmed and glaringly indicated for all to see”.

Obasanjo had also called for the dismissal of the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, and officials of the commission at all levels as part of a reform of the electoral process in Nigeria.

“As a matter of urgency, we must ensure the INEC Chairperson and their staff are thoroughly vetted. The vetting exercise should produce dispassionate, non-partisan actors with impeccable reputations.

“Nigeria must ensure the appointment of new credible INEC leadership at the federal, state, local government, and municipal – city, town, and village – levels, with short tenures to prevent undesirable political influence and corruption, and to re-establish trust in the electoral system by its citizens,” he said.

He argued that “The INEC Chairperson must not only be absolutely above board but must also be transparently independent and incorruptible.”

Irked with his speech, Dare noted that Obasanjo’s statement lacked sincerity, adding that democracy suffered mortal wounds under his watch.

His words: “Former President Obasanjo is a man with a tremendous capacity for mischief and Nigerians know it. His journey along the path of hallucinations has never been in doubt. So is his descent into muddling facts, forgetting that he ran a Presidency on record as the most corrupt. His recent diatribe at Yale University lacks sincerity.

“It is actually laughable that Obasanjo’s pretentiousness about fighting corruption is not cutting any ice in the eyes of the general public. We all know what happened under his watch and how, up till the present moment, there has been no explanation as to how he wasted a whopping $16bn in generating megawatts of darkness across the nation. But that is not even the issue.

“Democracy suffered mortal wounds under his watch only capped by his murderous rage for an ill-fated 3rd term. Successive administrations struggled to clean up the mess Obasanjo left behind, which President Tinubu is now making progress with. Obasanjo has lost any moral right to condemn any government. He should apologise to Nigerians for not laying the foundational infrastructure Nigeria needed to advance.

“The Yoruba proverb, “A o ki n wo ariwo oja, eniti a anba na oja ni a n wo”. This means that you shouldn’t pay heed to the market’s noise. Rather, keep an eye on the person you are negotiating with. This is instructive. In this market called Nigeria, the man with the renewed hope agenda is the one that matters and indeed Nigerians. Everything else is ariwo oja. This administration will stay focused in bringing relief to Nigerians. Obasanjo’s remarks reflect the infantilist nature of market noise.

“President Tinubu will stay the course in seeing through the reforms he has instituted for a better Nigeria.

“The point here is that Obasanjo should take time off this habit of pulling down leaders, especially his successors and try to interrogate himself on how he has contributed to the parlous state of the Nigerian nation which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is now spiritedly battling to put back on the track of development. We thank former President Obasanjo for agreeing that “Yes, there is hope”. That’s the Renewed Hope Agenda President Tinubu is about and it’s on track. We are happy to have that conversation with the former President”.

Post Views: 14