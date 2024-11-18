Wema Bank appoints new Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s innovative leader in banking and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, has announced the appointment of a new Deputy Managing Director and an Executive Director.

These strategic appointments, approved by the Board, come as part of the bank’s commitment to ensuring strong leadership succession.

The new roles, according to a statement, will take effect on December 1, 2024, following the retirement of Oluwole Akinleye, the current Deputy Managing Director.

Akinleye, whose retirement will be effective November 30, 2024, has been a vital pillar of Wema Bank’s growth and transformation. Over the past decade, he has demonstrated exemplary leadership across various capacities, including overseeing the Southwest Business, Corporate Banking Division, Customer Experience Management, and Corporate Sustainability. His tenure has been marked by significant contributions to the bank’s strategic objectives and market positioning.

In expressing gratitude for his service, the Board of Directors and management of the Bank disclosed that Akinleye’s dedication and strategic foresight have been instrumental to Wema Bank’s transformation journey. He is deeply appreciated for his invaluable contributions and they wish him the very best in his future endeavors.

As part of its robust succession planning, Wema Bank has appointed Oluwole Ajimisinmi as Deputy Managing Director. Ajimisinmi, who joined Wema Bank in 2009 as Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, was appointed as an Executive Director in 2020. With years of experience in corporate governance, strategic leadership, and banking, he is well-positioned to steer the bank towards its next phase of growth and innovation.

The bank has also named Olukayode Bakare as Executive Director, effective the same date. A seasoned finance and treasury expert with years of industry experience, Bakare has been a key driver of Wema Bank’s Treasury, Wholesale Funding, and Global Trade Business. His extensive expertise and leadership will further bolster the bank’s commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions.

Commenting on these appointments, the Board of Directors and management of the Bank said these appointments underscore Wema Bank’s commitment to building a future-ready leadership team.

According to the bank, Ajimisinmi and Bakare bring a wealth of expertise, passion, and a clear vision to their new roles. The Bank is confident that their leadership will propel Wema Bank to new heights, ensuring sustained innovation and value creation for its stakeholders.

Wema Bank remains committed to its mission of delivering cutting-edge banking solutions through technology and innovation. With these leadership changes, the Bank is poised to maintain its position as a trailblazer in Nigeria’s financial services sector.

