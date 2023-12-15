Kalu mourns death of former Anambra Governor, Ezeife 

Former Governor of Abia State and Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatization, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the passing of former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, as a huge loss to Ndigbo and Nigeria in general.

Kalu’s condolence message was contained in a statement he personally signed on Friday.

He stressed that the late statesman lived a purposeful life.

Acknowledging his invaluable contributions to nation building, Kalu extolled the leadership qualities of the deceased, adding that the late politician was a notable figure in national politics.

The former Governor while commiserating with the government and people of Anambra state, called on the Ezeife dynasty to sustain the good deeds of the late seasoned administrator.

Kalu’s message reads in part: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I mourn the passing of former Governor of Anambra state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

“The late politician contributed to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria through various platforms.

“He was a seasoned public administrator, consummate politician and outstanding philanthropist.

“The late statesman left behind worthy legacies for his family and loved ones to sustain.

“He lived a fulfilled life committed to humanity”.

Kalu prayed for eternal rest for the late politician.